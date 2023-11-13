The Irish Whisper turns pink

On Sunday, November 12, the Irish Whisper Public House (112 Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake) was all donned out in pink, in honor of a walk organized to support breast cancer research. All proceeds went to the non-profit The Pink Agenda, which helps raise funds for breast cancer research, care, and awareness.

Mak Palmieri, who owns the Irish Whisper and The Helm (649 Jersey Ave, Greenwood Lake), and breast cancer survivor Erin Rabbitt, who also both reside in the village of Greenwood Lake, teamed up to make this event a success.

“Thanks to everyone’s generosity and support, the event raised $5,104,” Rabbitt said in an email. “This was our first time doing this; both myself and Mark hope to make this an annual event and grow its success each year.”