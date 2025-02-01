The Fed of Warwick holds grand opening

On January 17, The Fed of Warwick celebrated its grand opening at 30 Main Street in the village of Warwick with a ceremony organized by the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce. The new eatery has set up in a renovated former bank. Instead of teller lines and deposit slips, the spot now features a unique bar and grill with a modern twist on Greek inspired cuisine.

Owner Michael and Jessica Tzezailidis and their staff were welcomed to the community by Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer; Orange County Legislator Paul Ruszkiewicz; Warwick Village Mayor Michael Newhard; Warwick Village Trustee Mary Collura; Liz Miller with State Senator James Skoufis’ office; WVCC President Mike Cordero; and WVCC board members Jean Beattie, Karen Pinkham, Eddie Cullari Jr., Kerim Tulun, John Redman, Matthew Guy, Nikki G. and Kim Corkum.

The Fed is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, including the current menu, visit thefedofwarwick.com or call 845-990-7111.