The comfort of a single-level ranch

This charming two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath home perfectly reflects single level living. Comfortable bedrooms, living room, kitchen and bathrooms make life more convenient and practical.

An adorable covered porch is a great spot to unwind at the end of a busy day.

Central air throughout will make hot summer day a breeze and a storage shed eases organizing.

With low taxes and the vibrancy of the village of Warwick with its wineries, farmers markets, quaint shops, restaurants and country feel, you’ll feel right at home.