x
The comfort of a single-level ranch

Warwick. Conveniently located near all the village of Warwick has to offer.

Warwick /
| 14 Mar 2024 | 04:47
This charming two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath home perfectly reflects single level living. Comfortable bedrooms, living room, kitchen and bathrooms make life more convenient and practical.

An adorable covered porch is a great spot to unwind at the end of a busy day.

Central air throughout will make hot summer day a breeze and a storage shed eases organizing.

With low taxes and the vibrancy of the village of Warwick with its wineries, farmers markets, quaint shops, restaurants and country feel, you’ll feel right at home.

Essential Information
Address: 69 Wickham Ave., Warwick, NY
Price: $349,900
Taxes: $ 6,300
Agents: Marie Nick and Jennifer Connolly
BHHS Gross and Jansen
Office: 845-986-7005
Marie’s Cell: 845-544-6572
Jennifer’s Cell: 201-725-5381