The best of country life, and beach access too

You’ll adore this peaceful retreat in private lake community Wah ta Wah Park. The three-bedroom, one bath home is nestled on a double lot.

Upon entering, you’ll be greeted by a cozy living and dining area complete with a gas fireplace. The updated kitchen shines with modern appliances and loads of storage. The home also boasts smart home technology features.

Upstairs, three bedrooms offer comfy accommodations each with their own charm. One bedroom is super functional with a wall of built-in bunkbeds for overnight guests. Completing the second level is another entertainment area as well as a spiral staircase leading to a quaint loft.

This is a must-see listing where it will feel like you’re always on vacation.