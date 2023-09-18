The 29th annual Taste of Warwick raises funds for ‘Backpack Snack Attack’

On September 12, the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted the 29th annual Taste of Warwick at the Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery (114 Little York Road) to raise funds for “Backpack Snack Attack.” In total, the chamber donated $1,076 to Backpack Snack Attack.

In an announcement, the Chamber said, “We are so grateful to the wonderful restaurant participants who made delicious food for our guests and donated their time to make this event possible.”

Backpack Snack Attack is an outreach program established by the Warwick Reformed Church. According to the program’s website, Backpack Snack Attack helps feed over 250 children in the town of Warwick. The church reported starting the program in January 2009 to “provide food for hungry school children to eat at home on the weekends during the school year, when school meals are not available.” In the fall of 2011, the church said it expanded the program to include all public schools in Florida, Greenwood Lake, and Warwick. (For more information, visit backpacksnackattack.com.)

The participants included: Black Dirt Distillery, Candy Apple Shoppe, Clearview Vineyards, Clemson Brothers Brewery, Dobbins Tavern- Stagecoach Inn, DUBCO Acres, Eddie’s Roadhouse, Edenville General Store, Hef’s Hut Bar and Grill, Last Whisky Bar, Meals by Anbu, Noble Pies Bakery & Café, Pecks Wine & Spirits, Pennings Farm Cidery, Roam on Rail, ShopRite of Warwick, The Glenwood, Warwick Chocolate Company and Warwick Valley Winery and Café.

The event was made possible with the support of several sponsors, including “five-star” sponsors Access: Supports for Living; Freedom Boat Club; Mike Cordero of State Farm; Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling; OZOP Energy Solutions; St. Anthony Community Hospital; the Law Office of Elizabeth Cassidy; WALL Radio; and Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery. The event’s “four-star” sponsors were 17&Orchard Candle Company, Christine Adams of State Farm, Paul Ruszkiewicz of REMax Realtors, Pell Wealth Partners, Rhinebeck Bank, ShopRite, The Stretch Artists, and the Wallkill Group. The “three-star” sponsors were Edward Jones, Howard Hanna/Rand Realty, Orange Bank & Trust, Track 7 Postal Center, Warwick Valley Telephone, Winston Scott Gallery, and Zammitti Law, PLLC.

The Chamber also gave special thanks to E.P. Jansen “for providing incredible flowers to make the night even more beautiful.”