Tech-savvy home in Warwick

Rebuilt in 2021, this beautiful ranch home has over 2,300 square feet of living space and possesses energy-efficient and smart technology that allows you to control the whole house with your mobile device.

Some of the sensational home advances are a fire and security system with 12 cameras, four panelized lighting throughout the entire home, surround sound inside and out, radiant floor heat — even in the garage, and two electric car chargers in the garage. The home’s electrical panel is wired for a generator and a natural gas hook-up is ready for a pool heater.

Aspiring chefs will adore the gourmet kitchen, while the entire family will simply love the spacious and accommodating four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a gorgeous deck for entertaining, and scenic country views.

This home surely needs to be seen and experienced.