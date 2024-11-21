Tasteful three-bedroom rental

This tastefully designed three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath rental boasts chic tones, crown moldings, and wood floors. A gorgeous, spacious kitchen features granite counters, tons of cabinets, shimmering stainless steel appliances, and a center island that opens to the living room. The living room is just as impressive as the kitchen, including cathedral ceilings and a warming fireplace. A laundry room and a half bathroom complete the first floor.

On the second level, all three bedrooms have wall to wall carpeting. The primary bedroom presents a private bath with a walk-in shower. The second floor has an additional full bath with a shower and tub for all to share.

You’ll appreciate the off-street parking in a private driveway, and its close proximity to everything in Warwick.