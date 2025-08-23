Take a Look at Perfection

This gorgeous and well-maintained colonial home in the desirable neighborhood of Horizon Farms offers four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Set on nearly two picturesque acres, this home showcases 3,123 sq. ft. of privacy, space and community living.

The first floor highlights a spacious dining room, a beautiful living room that flows into a family room equipped with a cozy pellet stove perfect for those chilly evenings. The eat-in kitchen shines with stainless steel appliances, a Wolf range, a Bosch wall oven, and a six-month-old Samsung refrigerator.

The upstairs accents the private primary bedroom suite plus three more brilliant bedrooms. Let’s not forget the super convenient second-floor laundry room.

Other perks include a two car garage, full basement with the potential for finishing and a $25,000 price cut. You’ll also enjoy the community’s clubhouse, pool, playground, and tennis courts.

This exceptional home is worth your attention as it’s the ultimate dream home.