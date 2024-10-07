Sweet D’s dessert shop opens in Warwick

On Tuesday, Oct. 1 the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Sweet D’s located at 16 McEwen Street in the village of Warwick. Sweet D’s offers a variety of handcrafted desserts, including ice cream, donuts, shakes, and more. Event catering is also available.

Owners Dana and Raymond Miceli were joined by family and friends; representative from State Senator James Skoufis’ office Liz Miller; WVCC Board members Nikki G, Matthew Guy, and Alexander McManus; WVCC Executive Director Stefanie Keegan Craver; and WVCC Event coordinator Jelena Stamenkovic to celebrate the business’s grand opening.

Sweet D’s is open daily from 1 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit sweetdsinc.com, email dm.sweetds@gmail.com, or call 845-527-2335.