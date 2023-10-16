Sweet cottage awaits in Florida

This adorable cottage built in 1920 is located in the Glenmere Lake community with the most beautiful panoramic lake views.

With two good-sized bedrooms and one full bathroom, the home was renovated in 2019.

A cozy feel is evident, the listing features a large living room, an eat-in kitchen, a laundry area, and a home office. A two-car detached garage offers excellent shelter for your vehicles and also provides storage.

Florida, N,Y is a tranquil, small village located in the Black Dirt agricultural area offering a lovely and peaceful neighborhood.