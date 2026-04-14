Sustainable Warwick holding native tree and shrub fundraiser

The Pollinator Pathway Committee of Sustainable Warwick is holding a sale of native tree and shrub seedlings with the goal of supporting local ecosystems and raising funds for future native plant garden projects. The seedlings for sale are white oak, bur oak, quaking aspen, flowering dogwood, and ninebark.

The sale includes “starter kits” to promote the success of the plantings. These starter kits include root-watering rings that will reduce the need for regular watering, and tubes or cages that will protect the seedlings from deer, lawn mowers and string trimmers.

According to Sustainable Warwick’s Sally Greco, “This is a great opportunity for all of Warwick. Individual residences as well as town parks can see dramatic and beautiful additions that will endure for generations. The native trees and shrubs in our sale are selected not only for their beauty, but also for their benefit to local pollinators.”