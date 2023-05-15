Susan Metzger nominated for 2023 NYS Senate Women of Distinction

Susan Metzger of Warwick has been named as a 2023 New York State Senate Women of Distinction nominee, an annual celebration of local women making outstanding contributions to their communities. She will be among the more than 60 women from across the state to soon be recognized in a reception at the Capitol.

Nominated by Sen. James Skoufis (D-Orange County), Metzger is a retired owner of Lawler, Matusky & Skelly Engineers LLP, an environmental science and engineering firm, and former senior consultant to HDR Engineers, Inc. Her practice focused on projects involving fish protection, dredging, permitting and environmental impacts. She is credited as a co-author on scientific publications concerning estuaries and coasts.

“I had the pleasure of collaborating with Susan to advocate for improved west-of-Hudson transportation initiatives in her work with the MTA, and she’s been a consummate champion for both local taxpayers and transit accessibility in Orange County,” Skoufis said. “Ms. Metzger’s dedication not only to the Historical Society, but her volunteerism in service to the county, town and village of Warwick, and local school district alike are inspiring. I am honored to recognize her hard work as part of this statewide celebration.”

With strong roots in her community, she served as a board member of the Warwick Valley School District between 1986 and 1992. A long-term member of the Warwick Historical Society, she has served on the Board of Directors for 11 years and has held the offices of Recording Secretary, Treasurer, and Chair of the Financial and Investment Committee. Her most recent service to the Village of Warwick was on the Village’s Comprehensive Plan Review Committee.

Metzger has always worked to advance the interests of Orange County and has meaningfully improved the quality of life for its citizens. She has been a member of the Orange County Planning Board and served as its chair from 2003 until 2017. She is a former President and an Honorary Trustee of the Orange County Citizens Foundation, where she chaired the Water and Waste Committee.

As the Orange County Representative to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority from 2005 until 2020, Metzger served as chair of the Diversity Committee and the Metro North Railroad Committee.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Hood College and Ph.D. from the State University of New York at Albany. She earned her master’s degree in Public Administration from the Wagner School of New York University.

Currently, Metzger serves on the Board of Directors for Orange Bank & Trust Company and chairs the Technology and Governance Committees. She enjoys spending time with her nine grandkids and four great-grandkids.