Superb home in Warwick Grove

Located in desirable Warwick Grove on a corner lot, this home will definitely amaze you.

First off, Warwick Grove is the ultimate community with ultimate amenities like a library, a neighborhood center, a gym, a game room, and an outdoor heated pool.

The home itself impresses with four bedrooms and three baths. As you enter the front entry, you immediately experience the high ceilings, crown moldings, and hardwood floors. The first floor offers a living room with a flickering gas fireplace, a lovely dining area, a study that offers a haven for quiet reflection, a beautiful kitchen that shines with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a butler’s pantry. Also on the first level is the owner’s suite, which has two walk-in closets, a bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.

Upstairs are two additional bedrooms, plus a home office/bedroom.

Bonus features will blow your mind. They include a Sonos sound system, heated garage, whole house generator, outdoor sprinkler system, and an electric car charging station. Wow, ready for more? This listing possesses an incredible outdoor entertainment patio complete with a pergola and an outdoor kitchen equipped with a grill, fridge, sink, and built-ins.

Comfort, convenience, and beauty merge to create this perfect place to call home.