Stylish, sustainable architecture makes this home a winner

Beautifully sited on 3.3 acres in a premier neighborhood, this stunning home is truly outside the norm. It possesses just about everything one can imagine, even spectacular views from every window and let’s not forget its three gas fireplaces and owned solar panels.

The kitchen boasts a huge pantry with a dumbwaiter, stainless steel appliances, a warming tray, a six-burner gas stove, and tiled floors with radiant heat.

The living room/dining room has coffered ceilings and the combo rooms open to a Trex deck.

The primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet and stairs that lead to storage and a workplace, plus a cupola for star gazing. A sleek cable staircase leads to three additional bedrooms, a study, a family room, and a fitness room with a cushioned floor.

Let’s also be mindful of the 15-x-30-foot heated pool with Desert Aire system, hot tub, and superior sound system. Simply amazing!

Whether you’re ready to experience this fabulous home full-time or as a year-round getaway, you must see it to believe it.