Stylish space and amenities with townhouse convenience

Fantasy meets reality, as you get the best of everything in a convenient and attractively priced package. Here is a property that checks off every must have on your list! Move right in with nothing to do but relax on the large back deck complete with hot tub.

A new kitchen with granite installed in 2013, new roof circa 2021, new windows circa 2004, a gorgeous living room with fireplace and sliders to the back deck, dining area, den, storage room, laundry and half bath all conveniently located on the first floor.

The second floor has a large master bedroom complete with walk-in closet and an attached bath that also leads out to the hallway. There’s a second bedroom plus hardwood floors. This home has a touch of elegance and all the space you need to live a life of convenience and luxury. With 2300 square feet of living space, this town house has it all, including central air and natural gas heat.

Low home owner’s association dues of $161 per month insures you never have to lift a finger in the winter again. If you’re ready to put your snow shovel permanently to bed, contact Chris Staritz for an appointment, and find out how you can make this gorgeous home yours.

This property is located in Florida, with easy access to outdoor recreation, including skiing, swimming, hiking, golf, orchards, wineries and more. You get all this, plus a great commuter friendly location and access to Warwick’s great school district. Make it a life of ease and luxury when you make this stunning property yours. Call 845-258-0054, because at this price, it will not last.