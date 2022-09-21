Stylish home with land, pool and sporting opportunities, near town life too

Just reduced! Come and fall in love with a gorgeous home that has everything you have been looking for in a home. This flawless turnkey contemporary style home is move in ready with all the bells and whistles you’re seeking.

Modern features and amenities will beckon your attention like no other home on the market. Enjoy three bedrooms and two full baths and 15-hundred square feet of living space in all. A stunning property with an acre of land so you can enjoy life in the country at its finest.

A first floor master bedroom is conveniently placed with you in mind. A gorgeous kitchen complete with island and ample cabinet space so you can easily get the job done for your family. Graced with all the essential elements of a woodland retreat and just the right charge needed for the ultimate staycation.

Upon arrival you’ll be greeted by a circular driveway and the serene solitude of nature. The property is adorned with lush greenery and an inground pool. Bring your swimsuits, fishing poles, kayak, skis, snowboards, and love of the outdoors for year-round adventures at this stunning retreat. Hike the Appalachian Trail and enjoy Cascade Lake right outside your door.

Warwick offers a vast selection of trendy restaurants, breweries, main street shopping, farmer’s markets, summer concerts, street fairs, wineries, pick your own orchards and the best local ice cream at the creamery just down the road. This home truly offers the perfect balance of everyday living, entertaining, work from home and charm of a country getaway just one hour from New York City. Schedule your showing today, by appointment with Jennifer DiCostanzo at 917-916-9995.