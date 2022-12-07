Stylish historic home amid village life

Ready, set home! It’s all about the location, and the Village of Warwick offers an exciting mix of urban and suburban flair with quaint shops, cafes, restaurants, arts and culture, and a plethora of outdoor activities all year round.

It’s not often that a Village home such as this one comes available for sale, and you will be proud to be the next owner. Once known as the G.H. Strong House, this c1865 Victorian home is said to have been designed by E.A. Minich and built by John Dator. As you approach this historic home, a bluestone walkway and stone steps welcome you onto the wrap-around porch and into the double door entry where you will meet and greet your guests.

This four bedroom, two bath home exudes the character of days gone by, but with all the modern amenities and conveniences for today’s lifestyle. Detailed moldings, wood floors, and pocket doors are just a few of the original architectural features seen throughout this home, and the stylish updates will take your breath away.

The tastefully designed kitchen with custom cabinetry, honed granite counters, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, and large center island with seating is well thought out, while keeping cooking, mixing, and mingling in mind and is everything you’ve dreamed of having. Just off the kitchen is a mudroom with a pantry closet and door to the back stone patio adding a convenience to everyday living.

Your overnight guests will appreciate the full first-floor bath which has been recently remodeled with a penny tile floor and shower. Completing the first floor is the living room, gathering room, and formal dining, all with wood floors. Upstairs find four sunlit bedrooms plus a recently updated full bathroom.

Don’t miss the walk-up attic, full basement, and shed for added storage. Enjoy outdoor living on your stone patio under the pergola, or in the yard gathered around the fire pit, and look forward to the mature gardens for spring and summer enjoyment.

Located within a few short blocks to Stanley Deming Park, schools, Village of Warwick’s Main Street, with shops, cafes, restaurants, seasonal farmer’s market, award-winning library, art and music events, and nearby golf, skiing, hiking, biking, wineries and breweries. Come home to Warwick and enjoy Village life!