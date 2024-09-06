Stunningly renovated ranch home

This charming ranch-style home in Warwick should be first on the list of the savvy homebuyer. The listing has undergone major renovations recently and is ready for a new owner. With a total of seven rooms, one-level living rules. The home boasts two bedrooms and two full baths. The primary bedroom has its own primary bath.

The kitchen is stunningly renovated with new flooring, tons of cabinets, sleek quartz counter space, and stainless-steel appliances. The living room is generously sized, and you’ll find a versatile bonus room perfect as a den, office, or family room.

The home is enhanced with mini-split systems throughout, new windows, an updated electric box, a new well pump, and numerous other modern updates.

The one-acre, level yard is excellent for entertaining or just plain relaxing, and a huge shed is great for extra storage.

With lower taxes and an exceptional location, make sure you check out this residence.