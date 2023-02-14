x
Stately Warwick Colonial on serene wooded property

| 14 Feb 2023 | 06:20
Pinch yourself, you’re not dreaming. This four bedroom, three bathroom Colonial could be a dream come true.

Tucked away on 3.20 acres with an open floor plan and an open concept kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops is customized with ample storage space.

A spacious living room and formal dining room are perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. The main level is completed with a powder room and a laundry room.

Climbing a stunning staircase, the second level offers four ample bedrooms, all with large custom closets. The primary bedroom, with a private bathroom, has a huge walk-in closet. Connected to the walk-in closet is a bonus room which could serve as a library, office, sewing room, exercise room or en suite chill room.

A home for all seasons, there is warm cozy fireplace for those cold, winter days and central air for total coolness.

Other bonuses include a two car garage and additional storage in a large attic and basement. The nature lover will adore the serenity and the hobby gardener will love the home greenhouse.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 36 Clearview Lane,
Warwick, NY
Price: $585,000
Taxes: $15,440
Agent: Sandra Medina
BHG Real Estate Green Team
Contact: 845-988-6765 or Office: 845-208-9928