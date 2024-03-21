x
Stately residence on 15 acres

Warwick. Relax and enjoy amentities such as a double-sided fireplace, chef’s kitchen, and a three-car garage.

| 21 Mar 2024 | 01:28
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, a meandering drive leads to a wonderful four-bedroom, three-bath home with natural light and gorgeous views.

On entering the large entry hall, you will see a spacious dining room, a formal living room and a great room with a double-sided fireplace. An equipped chef’s kitchen boasts a center island and also takes advantage of the fireplace. A charming breakfast room will fit the bill for weekend breakfasts and brunches. Down the hall is a laundry room outfitted with cabinets, a soaking sink and a laundry chute.

Upstairs, the luxurious primary suite will enchant with its tray ceiling, gas fireplace, tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms provide enough a roomy feel.

A three-car garage makes sure to shelter your rides and provide added storage.

The grounds are private and gated; this home is truly a residence where you can enjoy all four seasons plus the historic village of Warwick.

Essential Information
Address: 23 Stonehedge Rd., Warwick, NY
Price: $1,100,000
Taxes: $23,900
Agent: Claudia M. Vaccaro
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Office: 845-986-4848
Agent’s Cell: 845-988-6176