Stately historic home from 1925

Warwick. It also features an updated kitchen, three-car garage, and loft sitting area.

Warwick /
| 01 Aug 2024 | 11:40
On tree-lined Maple Street in Warwick, this by-gone era home with trendy updates offers three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The unique property has a tall, expansive three-car garage built in 2004 with a huge open space second level just waiting for a creative touch. A classic stone-covered porch leads into a charming living room with gleaming newly refinished hardwood floors and built-in bookshelves. An adjoining dining room boasts a lovely antique chandelier.

The updated kitchen shines with new granite countertops and ample cabinet space. Two main floor bedrooms, a bonus room, and a full bath complete the first level.

Upstairs, the owner’s suite is an excellent retreat featuring a spacious bedroom with a walk-in closet, full bath, and a serene loft sitting area.

Adjacent to the paved driveway outside lies the original two car garage offering tons of storage space. Seize the opportunity to make this one-of-a-kind home uniquely your very own.

Essential Information
Address: 57 Maple St., Warwick, NY
Price: $589,000
Taxes: $12,014
Agent: Steven E. Wing
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Agent’s Cell: 914-420-3480