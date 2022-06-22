Splendor for seclusion or lots of company indoors and out in Goshen

CHESTER - Nature’s paradise awaits! Looking for a “WOW” house?? Look no further. A stunning contemporary home nestled on parklike grounds beckons privacy. A flawlessly designed open concept is outfitted with an impressive great room graced with walls of windows, exceptional natural light, vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling stone fireplace, overlooking scenic grounds and a spring fed pond that is simply gorgeous.

Impressive by design and function you’ll find the rooms are scaled to perfection, maximizing the effortless flow of everyday living, entertaining and ideal for extended family and guests, with two of the five bedrooms on the main level with a full bathroom.

Enjoy cooking in this stylish eat-in kitchen outfitted with a blend of stainless steel and Pietra del cardosa countertops, double dishwashers, wall ovens and Wolf gas range is ideal for the culinary artist. Whether you’re working from home, seeking solace, love to entertain or all of the above, this home covers all your wants and needs.

Nestled on two acres of pure outdoor bliss year-round, you’re just one hour from NYC in the Warwick School District. Enjoy the extended lifestyle this home offers inside and out whether it’s relaxing in the hammock, row boating, fishing, gardening or cozying up by the fireplaces or outdoor deck reading a book till the stars come out and dining al fresco - this is it! If you’re ready to make a change, contact Jennifer DiCostanzo and make an appointment to see this one in person by calling 917-916-9995.

Essential information:

Address: 13 Natures Trail

Price: $699,900

Taxes: $17,802 (2021)

Agent: Jennifer DiCostanzo

Green Team New York Realty

917-916-9995

http://greenteamhq.com/

