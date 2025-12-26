x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Spacious, vibrant space with lake views

Greenwood Lake. It also features an open concept layout, stainless steel kitchen appliances and a superb wine and coffee bar.

Greenwood Lake, NY /
| 26 Dec 2025 | 09:27
    Spacious, vibrant space with lake views
    Spacious, vibrant space with lake views
    Spacious, vibrant space with lake views
    Spacious, vibrant space with lake views
    Spacious, vibrant space with lake views
    Spacious, vibrant space with lake views

This three-bedroom, two-bath home features deeded lake access, lake views, beach access and a boat slip.

You’ll adore the spacious open concept layout. The kitchen boasts ample cabinet space, modern granite countertops, a gorgeous island, stainless steel appliances and a superb wine and coffee bar.

The primary suite is a peaceful retreat with a skylight and French doors leading to a Juliet balcony.

Offered fully furnished, this listing has been a proven short-term rental with over 100 five- star reviews. Now it’s ready for immediate sale and enjoyment or continued investment.

This is truly a rare opportunity to own a beautiful turnkey lake home.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 24 Woodlands Terr.
Greenwood Lake, N.Y.
Price: $559,000
Taxes: $5,251
Agent: Brenda B. Wiley
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Agent’s Cell: 914-522-9474