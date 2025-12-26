Spacious, vibrant space with lake views

This three-bedroom, two-bath home features deeded lake access, lake views, beach access and a boat slip.

You’ll adore the spacious open concept layout. The kitchen boasts ample cabinet space, modern granite countertops, a gorgeous island, stainless steel appliances and a superb wine and coffee bar.

The primary suite is a peaceful retreat with a skylight and French doors leading to a Juliet balcony.

Offered fully furnished, this listing has been a proven short-term rental with over 100 five- star reviews. Now it’s ready for immediate sale and enjoyment or continued investment.

This is truly a rare opportunity to own a beautiful turnkey lake home.