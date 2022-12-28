Spacious, stylish home for sociable living

Warwick Grove is a neighborhood for people who appreciate connections... connections with neighbors, with community and with the world at large. In this model, The Edenville, your connections begin at the front door, where the foyer sets a tone of formality and tradition.

Yet with just a few steps inside this home your guests will begin to sense the gracious transition from formal to casual as they walk from the living room to the kitchen, the true heart of this home. Here your guests will enjoy talking with you and catching up on old times as you create some new delicacies and new memories.

This home has been well loved and cared for. Come take a tour with us. From the first moment you walk through this stunner of a home, you can’t help but be pleased. The pride of ownership is evident with every detail. This is a flawless home that is just waiting for you to make it your own. Hardwood floors run throughout the home and a formal living room with a stunning fireplace serving as the focal point of the room is among the finishes that will grab your attention at the start. A spacious dining room is the perfect place to share a holiday meal with loved ones.

