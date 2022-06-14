Spacious, highly civilized home by wild lands

WARWICK - Relax, unwind and call it home! A stunner of a property awaits in beautiful Warwick. Over 4400 square feet of space, including the finished walk-out basement in this very private four bedroom, four bath colonial set on just over two acres bordering 161 acres of conservation land.

As you meander down the driveway to your private oasis, the front entrance welcomes you inside. Enjoy the open floor plan, high ceilings, updated kitchen with center island, under counter lighting, Wolf dual fuel 6 burner 36 inch range, hardwood floors and lots of windows.

The office is on the other side of the dual sided fireplace. There are four bedrooms all located on the second floor with two baths. The master suite has dual closets, a whirlpool tub, separate shower and is approximately 700 square feet. All of the bedrooms have walk-in closets.

The basement offers mother/daughter potential and includes another family room, a kitchen without a stove, with Thomasville cabinets and a copper bar top. The additional room is a perfect space for a gym. The potential to customize this gracious home to meet your unique needs is evident at every turn. The full bath would be a great asset for a future pool.

This luxurious property is just minutes away from the Village of Warwick and schools, with picturesque views of Mt. Adam and Eve. If you’re ready to make a change and really love your life, there is no finer property. Contact Regina Wittosch for an appointment by calling 845-988-7216 and get ready to make yourself at home!

Essential information:

Address: 56 Blooms Corners Road

Price: $829,000

Taxes: $16,106

Agent: Regina Wittosch

Howard Hanna Rand Realty

(845) 988-7216

Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com.