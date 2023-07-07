Spacious and rustic beauties

You won’t be able to resist this builder’s own fabulous main house and adorable cottage on a scenic lot surrounded by nature with gorgeous views of Greenwood Lake. The cottage, presently rented, affords income producing potential.

The main house is spacious and rustic, yet contemporary. It features stylish light maple wood floors and cabinetry, recessed lighting and an impressive stacked slate fireplace. An open and airy kitchen leads to a cozy living room with glass doors overlooking the backyard. Three bedrooms and three baths certainly give the family their own space. A garage and workshop are located under the home. A luxurious master bedroom has a private balcony and a spa bathroom retreat.

The cottage boasts a wood burning stove, one bedroom, an office, a full bathroom, kitchen and garage.

There are patios with exquisite views and a tiered patio area.

Greenwood Lake is the place to be for weekend concerts, the motor boat lake, cafes, shops, golf, hiking and breweries and more. Only one hour from New York City.