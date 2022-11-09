Spacious 4-bed, 4-bath house with stylish details, pool and amenities

This home is not your cookie cutter colonial. Here is a builder built and owned four bedroom, four bath home. There was no skimping on anything! Enter through the mahogany double doors to over 6000 square feet of living space on three floors. White oak floors run throughout the home. The chef’s kitchen is wide open to the gathering room space which includes a stone hearth with a Regency insert to provide the home warmth on a chilly night.

Bright windows grace the formal living and dining room on the main floor with a half bath. The expansive trex deck overlooks the in-ground pool and large yard with mature landscaping providing privacy.

Moving to the upper floor, the large updated primary suite includes a bath with a double sink vanity, whirlpool tub, radiant floors and two large custom walk-in closets with a separate laundry room. Three additional oversized bedrooms are also found on the second floor with another full bath.

The over 2000 sq. ft. fully finished lower level is equipped for entertaining, with a full bath, bar area, plumbing in the wall ready for a wet bar and lots of storage. Slider doors open to the in-ground pool and covered patio for more entertaining. The pool liner is three years old. The attached three car garage features fourteen-foot ceilings.

There is so much more to see in this amazing custom home located less than an hour from New York City, with public transportation available. Lots of nearby activities include golf, hiking, swimming, skiing, local wineries, craft breweries, fruit picking and more. With interest rates rising, the seller is offering $10,000 toward mortgage points or closing costs to buyer. Contact Carol Sapanaro for more information about this home by calling (914) 490-0219.