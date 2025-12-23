Space, views and vision

This four-bedroom, three-bath home on 1.60 acres impresses with its size and opportunity. With an expansive floor plan and oversized rooms, the massive walk-out basement is filled with future possibilities. The great room is also oversized and a rare find.

You will be dazzled by the classic covered porch, breathtaking views and all the country style living minutes away from Warwick Village, schools, shopping, hospital and restaurants and shops.

Perfect perks include central air, a two-car garage and a home office.

Let the space inspire you, the views move you and the opportunity to begin your next chapter in the New Year.