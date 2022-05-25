Space, style and peace in a home minutes from Village of Warwick

WARWICK – Welcome home to a cozy property with the location and features you have been waiting for at a price you can afford. If you’re ready to make a big change and finally have the space you need for your bustling family, this could be the one.

This gorgeous raised ranch just minutes from the Village of Warwick perches on one-and-a-half acres of land with a two car attached garage. Here’s an incredible opportunity to snatch up the home of your dreams without breaking the bank. Everything you have been looking for in a home is well within your reach from two zone heat with natural gas to central air.

A well appointed kitchen with granite countertops are among the offerings here. A full walk out basement and full attic afford plenty of storage space. Discriminating buyers can’t help but notice this gorgeous property situated on a quiet country road surrounded by protected land features with three bedrooms, including a well appointed master bedroom located on the first floor and three full baths.

Among the offerings here are hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and a private above ground pool. This property also features a picture perfect setting with an enclosed three season room plus an expansive deck with a valley view. The flow of this home is perfect for your family with everything easily laid out for your convenience. If you’re ready to make a change, contact Rosy Wansor for an appointment by calling 845-629-4694 and get ready to really love your life!

Essential information:

Address: 61 Ackerman Road

Price: $489,000

Taxes: $15,155 (2021)

Agent: Rosy Wansor

Wansor Realty845-629-4695

