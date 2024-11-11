Solid post and beam home on nearly 5 acres

This classic circa 1800 home boasts so many historical features and layouts to spark your imagination and historical side.

Nestled on 4.80 acres with a 1,400-square-foot metal roof barn, you’ll lavish at the added bonus space. Plus, five bedrooms and three baths propose room for all.

Both the stunning living and dining rooms flank the grand foyer entrance on either side.

Access to the country kitchen and butler’s pantry from the third level is reminiscent of a long ago vintage movie. You’ll just feel the vibe from the past.

This property is the former Locust Hill Farm and a brief description is available and awaits you at the home.