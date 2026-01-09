x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Single-family home rental

Warwick. The three-bedroom home is available now through early summer.

Warwick NY /
| 09 Jan 2026 | 03:27
    Single-family home rental
    Single-family home rental
    Single-family home rental
    Single-family home rental
    Single-family home rental
    Single-family home rental

This lovely home is nestled on 4.4 acres and is being offered as a short term rental available to July 10, 2026.

With three bedrooms and two full baths, this desirable home also features wood floors, an updated kitchen and open living and dining rooms while the cozy family room has a fireplace and doors leading to the patio and a beautiful yard.

Flex space is certainly available for guests, a home office or an exercise area.

Located on a desirable Warwick backroad, this rental is close to everything in the Village of Warwick.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 47 Onderdonk Road
Warwick, N.Y.
Rental: $2,975 monthly
Agent: Kimberly Starks
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Agent’s Cell: 845-258-7290