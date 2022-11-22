Seventeen acres for the envisioned home minutes from Village of Warwick

Can’t find it? Build it! If you’ve spent the last two-and-a-half years on a quest to locate the perfect home only to be outbid time and time again, maybe it’s time to focus your energies elsewhere. Maybe the reason you’ve never found what you’ve been looking for is because it just doesn’t exist. Here is your chance to make all of your wildest dreams a reality.

Maximize the potential this beautiful land offers on 17.5 acres, with a potential of up to five sub-dividable lots. Explore the endless possibilities of building your own home or family compound that offers privacy and scenic views, conveniently located in the heart of Warwick, just one mile down the road from Warwick Village.

Preliminary subdivision lot layouts, perc tests and topo have been completed by a local engineering company. Now you can get to work on bringing your vision to a reality.

Land is the answer if the perfect home just doesn’t exist, because only with land do you have the blank slate to begin work on your masterpiece. If you’re ready to stop the search and start the build, the time is now to get the perfect property for your dream home.

Contact Jennifer DiCostanzo for an appointment by calling 917-916-9995. Just bring your vision and all of your grandiose plans because the opportunity is finally here for you to make them a reality.