Rustic main home plus cottage

Two fabulous homes on a .69 acre scenic lot awaits your approval. This is a fantastic income potential with the main house featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms and the adorable cottage with one bedroom, kitchen, office and full bath.

The main house projects a rustic atmosphere yet also displays contemporary style as it appreciates natural light and gorgeous lake views.

The open kitchen highlights light maple wood floors and cabinetry and classic recessed lighting. The luxurious primary bedroom offers a private balcony and spa-like bath.

Take advantage of this great opportunity to own a wonderful home and another opportunity to benefit on potential additional rental income.