Rural elegance in almost new raised ranch bilevel

Wawayanda. Tasteful touches include jetted tub with woodsy view.

Wawayanda /
| 11 Jan 2023 | 01:24
Sited on an acre, this 3 -bedroom, 3 full bath beauty boasts an open floor plan with a living room/ dining room combo. The kitchen features classic white cabinets, granite counters, plus stainless steel appliances and a functional pantry.

A first- floor master bedroom is well proportioned, has an oversized walk-in closet and a private bath with a separate shower and a jetted tub. A second bedroom also graces the first floor.

Downstairs, this 1,600 square foot home contains a cozy family room, another bedroom and a laundry room. The two car attached garage provides extra storage. Close to Route 6 and other major arteries, wineries, shopping, restaurants, orchards and more makes this comfortable home a buyer’s dream.

Call Claudia Vaccaro at 845-988-6176 to check out this amazing home in a country setting.

Essential Information:
Address: 877 County Route 12
Wawayanda, NY 10958
Price: $458,000
Taxes: $9,500
Agent: Claudia Vaccaro, Howard
Hanna/Rand Realty, 845-986-9898