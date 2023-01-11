Rural elegance in almost new raised ranch bilevel

Sited on an acre, this 3 -bedroom, 3 full bath beauty boasts an open floor plan with a living room/ dining room combo. The kitchen features classic white cabinets, granite counters, plus stainless steel appliances and a functional pantry.

A first- floor master bedroom is well proportioned, has an oversized walk-in closet and a private bath with a separate shower and a jetted tub. A second bedroom also graces the first floor.

Downstairs, this 1,600 square foot home contains a cozy family room, another bedroom and a laundry room. The two car attached garage provides extra storage. Close to Route 6 and other major arteries, wineries, shopping, restaurants, orchards and more makes this comfortable home a buyer’s dream.

Call Claudia Vaccaro at 845-988-6176 to check out this amazing home in a country setting.