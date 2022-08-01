Ribbon cutting at Rio + Co August 5

Rio + Co, new business and Warwick Valley Chamber member in the Village of Warwick, focuses on offering affordable contemporary clothing for women at any life stage, says owner Sylvia Pilawa. She considers their items fast fashion, as their merchandise changes frequently.

“I am a Warwick resident and felt there was a need for a place women could shop for trendy, affordable clothing, whether they need some retail therapy or a last minute outfit,” said Pilawa .

Rio + Co will have a Ribbon cutting on August 5.