Remarkable 3,600-foot log home

Nestled on 13.8 acres, Mother Nature’s canvas log home boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms — a blend of cozy cabin with a modern twist. Examples of the blend are lofty ceilings with natural light, a relaxing fireplace, and gorgeous hardwood floors coupled with warming radiant heat for a super rustic charm.

The kitchen takes center stage, perfect for hosting.

A beautiful primary suite on the main level is not just a bedroom, it’s a personal sanctuary.

The amazing floor plan is designed to cater to your lifestyle whether you desire a home gym, home office, or creative studio. The sky’s the limit.

A large unfinished basement is begging for your personal touch. Venture outdoors and adore the wraparound covered deck. A peaceful haven, nature in all its splendor, is right at your doorstep and the bustling energy of NYC is only one hour away. You’ll have the best of both exciting worlds.

A definite must see!