Relisted ranch boasts smart tech controls

Back on the market again, this beautifully rebuilt ranch-style home boasts 2,300 square feet of living space and so much more. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is energy efficient and smart technologies control the whole house with a touch of your mobile device.

You’ll be amazed by fire and security systems with 12 cameras, radiant heat that warms every floor even those in the garage, and surround sound that will impress both inside and out thanks to Sonos.

Thinking ahead, there are two electric chargers in the garage just waiting for e-vehicles.

This is truly a home for the forward-thinking individual or family.

Aspiring chefs will love the gourmet kitchen. And after all the technological viewing, you can just relax and enjoy the spectacular countryside views in the lovely town of Warwick.