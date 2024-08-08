Ranch-style living in a prime location

Nestled on 1.4 acres, this charming ranch is both adorable and affordable. With sparkling hardwood floors, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a spacious eat-in kitchen, the home strikes an excellent balance between serene surroundings and manageable maintenance. Enjoy four-season beauty from the rear deck.

An unfinished basement equipped with a two-car garage and walk-out can fulfill all your creative future plans. Experience the amazing blend of comfort, convenience, and charm in this delightful home.