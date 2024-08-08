x
Ranch-style living in a prime location

Warwick. The three-bedroom home is listed at $445,000.

Warwick /
| 08 Aug 2024 | 12:00
Nestled on 1.4 acres, this charming ranch is both adorable and affordable. With sparkling hardwood floors, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a spacious eat-in kitchen, the home strikes an excellent balance between serene surroundings and manageable maintenance. Enjoy four-season beauty from the rear deck.

An unfinished basement equipped with a two-car garage and walk-out can fulfill all your creative future plans. Experience the amazing blend of comfort, convenience, and charm in this delightful home.

Essential Information
Address: 17 Sargent Rd., Warwick, NY
Price: $445,000
Taxes: $9,500
Agent: Jennifer DiCostanzo
Re/Max Town and Country
Agent’s Cell: 917-916-9995