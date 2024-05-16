Ranch-style home stresses Americana vibes

This great, classic-style ranch in tranquil Warwick boasts an open floor plan. The interior spaces flow effortlessly from room to room, creating spaciousness and connectivity. Walls of windows stream natural light and highlight the views of the surrounding almost two-and-a-half-acre landscape. A stone fireplace graces the living room, while the dining area allows access to a wraparound covered deck to enjoy year-round fun.

Three generous-sized bedrooms are tucked away for privacy and the primary suite has its own access to the covered deck.

The outdoor space is perfect for a game of volleyball, badminton or cornhole, or possibly for expressing your green thumb.

A full basement is ready to bring on the possibility of a home gym, workshop, or studio. Bring it on!