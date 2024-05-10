Quintessential rustic charm

You’ll think you’re in paradise with this three-bedroom, three-bath 3,600-square-foot log home. So many stunning features, the home offers lofty ceilings, natural light, a gorgeous fireplace, hardwood floors coupled with warming radiant heat and an amazing kitchen that just begs for entertaining and family gatherings.

And what could be better than a main floor primary bedroom which is not just a bedroom but a personal sanctuary. Additional flex spaces and an unfinished basement could support creative versatility like a home office, workout room, rec room or studio.

A lovely wrap around covered deck helps you observe the captivating beauty of the home’s surrounding 13.80 acres, nature at its fineness.

Soak up the vibes of Warwick and Greenwood Lake villages. This is an absolute must see home.