Queen for a Day nominations now open

The Warwick Merchants Collective is accepting nomination for Queen for a Day, to be crowned at the 25th Annual Ladies Night Out on Aug. 25.

The winner will be chosen and crowned at Ladies Night Out on Railroad Green at 6 p.m. Warwick’s queen will be gifted a basket of goodies valued at over $1,000 curated and donated by the local merchants. Nominations are open now- for more information email Merchants@WarwickCC.org

The 25th Annual Ladies Night Out will be taking place on Aug. 20 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., promoting local shopping and dining.