Quaint ranch with appealing details on private street

Come and see what you’ve been missing. The perfect home awaits in the Points of View community. Hidden at the end of a private street in Warwick’s original artists community you will find this immaculately maintained mid-century ranch.

Oversized wood clapboard, a stone patio and enchanting winding gardens, complete with a perfect potting shed adorn the exterior. Inside you will find simple one level living that exudes quality, tasteful finishings from the moment you enter. With three bedrooms and one-full bath, this home has over 15-hundred-square feet of living space plus one-and-a-half acres of land.

Hardwood floors carry you through the entryway into your open concept living and dining space. Step down into a sun-drenched sunken living room with a doorway to your stone patio or head through the hidden pocket door to your private office. The clean line kitchen includes a sub-zero refrigerator and oversized pantry that leads to the covered porch, perfect for your morning coffee while admiring your own private gardens.

Whether you are looking for the perfect weekend retreat or a quaint home, this hidden gem will be sure to impress. A two car attached garage and access to community tennis courts are among the offerings here. If you’re ready to make a change, contact Christine DeLuca for an appointment by calling 845-987-2000 and make yourself at home!