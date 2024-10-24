x
Quaint 1840 home features modern conveniences

New Milford. New features include a new roof.

New Milford /
| 24 Oct 2024 | 12:09
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom classic fits perfectly in the charming hamlet of New Milford. After the welcoming front entry, you’ll be enchanted with the living and dining rooms lovingly complete with new windows and wooden floors. The living room features a cozy wood-burning fireplace.

The kitchen is a delightful blend of modern convenience and rustic charm. The modern conveniences include a Vulcan stove, stainless steel appliances and butcher block countertops, and let’s not forget the rustic farmhouse sink.

The upstairs bedrooms exude charm as well. The primary bedroom is newly carpeted and has a hallway full bath with river slate tile and a skylight. The additional bedroom features two new windows plus a custom built-in closet.

Impressively, the home sports a brand new 30-year warranty roof with architectural shingles completed in October.

You will appreciate the lush gardens and fenced-in yard. An added .14 acres bordering Route 94S is included in the home’s sale price.

Essential Information
Address: 4 Ryerson Rd., New Milford
Price: $439,000
Taxes: $6,553
Agent: Steven E. Wing
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Office: 845-986-4848
Agent’s Cell: 914-420-3480