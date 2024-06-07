Pura Vida Art & Music Training holds ribbon cutting at new location

On Friday, May 31, the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting for Pura Vida Art & Music Training. Pura Vida is celebrating its new space at 5 South Street in the village of Warwick as well as their five-year anniversary. Pura Vida’s mission is to focus on sharing important art and music fundamentals. The business also provides an event space for birthday parties and other activities, for adults and children.

Pura Vida was previously located off Route 94 in Warwick. For more information, follow Pura Vida on social media, call 845-545-2743 or visit warwickpaintinglessons.com.