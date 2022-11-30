Private paradise with elegant social spaces, four bedrooms and bathrooms

Stunning. Sumptuous. Sanctuary. Can a home be all three? Yes! Tucked off the road on a wooded flag lot, find the privacy, pool and property you want. An inviting living room with dramatic cathedral ceiling is anchored by a wood-burning stone fireplace. Enjoy sitting at your grand piano with adjacent cozy den seating.

A stunner of a Chef’s kitchen with onyx counters, high-end Wolf & Miele appliances, is among the offerings in this four bedroom, four bath home. A spacious self-contained guest suite adds the 4th bedroom. The ensuite master is located in a separate wing from two other bedrooms and a full bath.

A top to bottom transformation, designed and built by the owner, a professional contractor, spared no expense in creating quality upgrades. Details of renovations, floor plans and survey are available upon request. You can also see video for more information about this show stopping home.

Outside, enjoy entertaining options on tiered landscaped decks, poolside or at the side yard where there is also potential with a large shed that could easily be converted to a studio/living space. Greenhouse and a huge fenced raised bed gardens await your farming passion. Your forever home! If you’re ready to make a change, contact Julie Pip Klein at 845-216-1293 for an appointment and see this one in person.