Prime 57 Barbershop now open

On January 16 the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Prime 57 Barbershop located at 57 Windermere Avenue in Greenwood Lake. This new barbershop, which believes in the motto “less hate, more fades,” is owned by Anthony Raja.

Raja spoke about his desire to give back and make people feel great and more confident after visiting the shop, and getting it done the “prime” way.

This new shop is open six days a week. On hand to celebrate with Raja, his staff and his family were Warwick Town Board member Floyd DeAngelo, Liz Miller from NY State Senator James Skoufis’ office, Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce Board President Mike Cordero, and WVCC board members Eddie Cullari Jr., Nikki G., Matt Guy, and Kerim Tulun.