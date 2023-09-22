x
Popular condo living in homestead village

Warwick. Location is everything with this listing.

Warwick /
| 22 Sep 2023 | 10:42
This three-bedroom, two full- and one-half-bath condominium is a well-maintained end unit that offers a great commuter location and is close to shopping and schools.

The relaxing living room offers cathedral ceilings and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. There is newer flooring throughout the main level.

The kitchen is updated with quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, spotless stainless-steel appliances and gorgeous cabinets.

A one-car attached garage is located off the kitchen for perfect convenience.

The second floor boasts three nicely sized bedrooms with lots of closet storage, with the master bedroom having a walk-in.

A newer washer and dryer are also located on the second level, enhancing convenience again.

Come experience this beautiful listing for yourself.

Essential Information
Address: 48 Olde Wagon Rd. (Homestead Village)
Warwick, NY
Price: $ 437,449
Taxes: $4,750
Agent: Tammy Scotto
BHG Real Estate Green Team
Office: 845-208-9928
Agent’s Cell: 845-494-4706