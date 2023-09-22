Popular condo living in homestead village

This three-bedroom, two full- and one-half-bath condominium is a well-maintained end unit that offers a great commuter location and is close to shopping and schools.

The relaxing living room offers cathedral ceilings and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. There is newer flooring throughout the main level.

The kitchen is updated with quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, spotless stainless-steel appliances and gorgeous cabinets.

A one-car attached garage is located off the kitchen for perfect convenience.

The second floor boasts three nicely sized bedrooms with lots of closet storage, with the master bedroom having a walk-in.

A newer washer and dryer are also located on the second level, enhancing convenience again.

Come experience this beautiful listing for yourself.