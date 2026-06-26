Pine Island Chamber of Commerce to host sunset social in August

The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce invites members and non-members alike to celebrate the beauty of the hamlet and honor the 2026 Black Dirt Scholarship winners at a sunset social on the banks of the Drowned Lands on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 6 p.m to sundown.

The cost is $50 per person for chamber members and $60 per person for non-Chamber members. Admission fee includes local fare and entertainment from Fiddle Frenzy, Warwick Dance Collective, and WarwickBroadway Collective.

Tickets must be purchased by July 31 and are available at Pineislandny.com/summer-social-tickets.