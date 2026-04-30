Picturesque acres and welcoming colonial

Set on 4.5 acres, this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath colonial is gorgeously maintained and possesses a thoughtfully designed layout in a peaceful setting.

The open-concept kitchen features a center island and ample cabinetry. The welcoming two-story foyer leads into a spacious great room boasting a fireplace, oversized windows and soaring ceilings that produce natural light. The main level also has a study perfect for a home office or quiet retreat.

Stepping upstairs, the four bedrooms offer extreme comfort. The primary suite shines with large windows, a full bath, and an impressive walk-in closet.

The finished lower level adds living space and can be developed into a rec. room, media center or guest quarters.

Surrounded by open land, your impeccable retreat awaits.