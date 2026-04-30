x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Picturesque acres and welcoming colonial

Warwick. Four-bedroom home features open-concept kitchen, high ceilings.

Warwick /
| 30 Apr 2026 | 10:54
    default
    default
    Picturesque acres and welcoming colonial
    Picturesque acres and welcoming colonial
    Picturesque acres and welcoming colonial
    Picturesque acres and welcoming colonial
    Picturesque acres and welcoming colonial
    Picturesque acres and welcoming colonial
    Picturesque acres and welcoming colonial

Set on 4.5 acres, this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath colonial is gorgeously maintained and possesses a thoughtfully designed layout in a peaceful setting.

The open-concept kitchen features a center island and ample cabinetry. The welcoming two-story foyer leads into a spacious great room boasting a fireplace, oversized windows and soaring ceilings that produce natural light. The main level also has a study perfect for a home office or quiet retreat.

Stepping upstairs, the four bedrooms offer extreme comfort. The primary suite shines with large windows, a full bath, and an impressive walk-in closet.

The finished lower level adds living space and can be developed into a rec. room, media center or guest quarters.

Surrounded by open land, your impeccable retreat awaits.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
ADDRESS: 67 Liberty Corners Road
Pine Island, NY
PRICE: $ 825,000
TAXES: $15,900
AGENT: Vikki Antoniades Garby
BHG Real Estate Green Team
Agent’s Cell: 201-213-9818