Perfect multi-generational living

Ultra-spacious and beautifully maintained, this stunning 5,600 sq. foot home is nestled on 3.5 acres and a serene cul-de-sac. The property offers an open floor layout with gorgeous hardwood floors.

The main level boasts a living room with cozy fireplace that flows into the dining area and a chef’s kitchen with a large pantry, expansive island, laundry room with a convenient half bath and office with sliders.

The bedrooms all possess rich hardwood floors with modern touches and updated baths. A true retreat, the primary bedroom shines with two walk-in closets, a luxurious bath and a private balcony.

The lower level provides for multi-generational living with a beautiful in-law suite, complete with two bedrooms, its own laundry room and a full bath. There are two additional bedrooms with another full bath and an added office with a separate entrance.

Perks include an attached two car garage plus a detached two car garage.

This exceptional property highlights versatile spaces, modern updates and spacious living that you deserve.

Truly a must-see, must-experience property.